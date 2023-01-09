Mikaela Shiffrin Ties Lindsey Vonn's Record with 82nd World Cup Win

The 27-year-old skier could break the all-time women's record on Tuesday night in Austria

By
Published on January 9, 2023 08:38 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates with teammates after winning the Women's Giant Slalom event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Kranjska Gora
Photo: PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP via Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 82nd victory on Sunday and is on the cusp of becoming the all-time winningest World cup female skier.

The two-time Olympic medalist, 27, tied Lindsey Vonn with her win in the giant slalom and stands poised to break Vonn's record on Tuesday night in Austria.

"I was so nervous this run," Shiffrin told reporters following the race, according to the Associated Press. "I have a rash on my face, I was so nervous. I don't know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82. I just really wanted to ski well, and I did."

Shiffrin led from start to finish on the steep Slovenian course, and was able to pull out the win despite dark and bumpy course conditions, the AP reported.

"It was a fight," she said, per the AP. "But it was pretty amazing conditions, and I got a report from the coaches and they were like, 'It's really attackable, so just go for it. I've been in this position before and I've given it away, and today I wanted to fight for it."

Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of the Women's Giant Slalom in Kranjska Gora
PIERRE TEYSSOT/AFP via Getty Images

Following the race, Shiffrin covered her face in her hands briefly and crouched down to the ground, before screaming in delight and embracing her mother, Eileen Shiffrin. The skier also took time to honor her father, Jeff Shiffrin, who died in 2020 at age 65.

"My dad used to be there and taking pictures," Mikaela said, per the AP. "Most races these days I'll think about him and I'm able to kind of refocus. But when I'm singing the national anthem [it's different]. It was just before I ever won my first World Cup, he said, 'You better memorize the words of the national anthem, because if you ever win, you better sing it.' And so I always think about him when I'm up there."

Shiffrin's win comes less than a year after she won her fourth World Cup overall title. Just one month previously, she failed to medal in the Beijing Olympic games.

"There were many moments this season that have been very great," Shiffrin said at the time, per NBC Sports. "But there's also been some very low moments. It's the lowest I've ever felt in my career, in my life as well. Not just skiing, but as a human, there's been moments where I feel the weight of everything so much that it's just a terrible feeling."

Continued Shiffrin, "After the Olympics, [the overall] was the final goal that was still possible to achieve. It felt like all the biggest goals I had this season, I didn't do anything. Now this is very special."

Sunday's victory marked the athlete's 82 win in 233 tries, and she is rapidly approaching the overall World Cup record of 86 victories, set by Ingemar Stenmark.

The skier has a 35% winning percentage, according to the U.S.Ski & Snowboard Team, meaning she has won one out of every three races that she's competed in since her first World Cup win in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

