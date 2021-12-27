Mikaela Shiffrin Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Beijing Games Approach
The two-time Olympic champion is one of the latest high-ranking skiers to test positive for COVID-19
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Beijing Games draw near.
On Monday, the two-time Olympic champion, 26, announced on Twitter that she had contracted the virus.
"I wanted to let you all know that I'm doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I'll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I'll see you in the new year," wrote Shiffrin on Twitter.
RELATED: Mikaela Shiffrin Says 'the Pressure Is Always There' for Olympic Athletes as She Praises Simone Biles
The Beijing races are scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.
The alpine ski racer will miss World Cup giant slalom and slalom races set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Lienz, Austria, according to USA Today.
The news outlet added that the races are crucial to Shiffrin maintaining a high number of points in order to keep her 115 point lead in the standings against Italy's Sofia Goggia.
She is one of the latest top skiers to contract COVID-19. Other high ranking skiers who contracted the virus recently include Lara Gut-Behrami, Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson.
Prior to her COVID-19 diagnosis, Shiffrin expressed excitement about taking part in the upcoming Winter Games — especially after marking her 70th career win at the World Cup ski opener that took place in October.
Previously speaking to PEOPLE, Shiffrin stated she hoped to "take that momentum through Beijing." She added it is "hard" to wrap her head around her wins, but she doesn't let the number define her.
"It's an amazing number, it's a cool statistic, it definitely makes me smile, but at the end of the day, the thing that's gotten me to this point is focusing on my skiing, improving and just skiing faster and always pushing that limit," she said. "... So I'm more thinking about, like, my skiing and constantly trying to improve there, then counting the victories."
To learn more about all the Olympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org.