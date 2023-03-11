Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Ingemar Stenmark's Alpine Skiing Record for Most World Cup Victories

Mikaela Shiffrin is officially the most-winning World Cup alpine skier in history!

Shiffrin, 27 of Vail, Colo. cinched her 87th victory in the slalom event in Âre, Sweden on Saturday, breaking Ingemar Stenmark's 86 total wins that he secured in 1989 after she tied his record in the giant slalom event on Friday.

"I've said it the whole time, I don't know how to define that," Shiffrin said of breaking the record, per the Associated Press. "But when you have these special moments ... seeing my brother and [sister-in-law] Kristi and my mom [and coach, Eileen] in the finish today, that's what makes it memorable."

On breaking the record, Shiffrin said after her race that it was "pretty hard to comprehend. My brother and sister-in-law are here. I didn't know they were coming, so that makes it so special."

"At the start of the season, I didn't think I was coming close to this 86 number [this year], so my goal was the overall globe," she said, according to the Washington Post.

Shiffrin's record-breaking win comes exactly 12 years after her first World Cup win in Âre in December 2012.

"I still had the feeling at the start of this run that I have every race, it's like, I shouldn't feel pressure. But somehow I feel something in my heartbeat," Shiffrin said, per AP.

"The best feeling is to ski on the second run because you have a lead, and you have to be smart," she continued. "I just wanted to be fast too and ski the second run like its own race. I did it exactly how I wanted, and that's amazing."

"To the whole team and all the people who have helped me this whole season and whole career, all these people reaching out now after all these years, it's pretty incredible. I just want to say thank you for that," added Shiffrin.

Stenmark spoke to the Associated Press about Shiffrin on Friday, telling the outlet, "She's much better than I was. You cannot compare. She has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head."

"I think it's the combination of everything that makes her so good. And I'm also impressed that she can ski good both in slalom and in super-G and downhill also," he added. "I could never have been so good in all disciplines."

Shiffrin has won the World Cup in the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, parallel, downhill and alpine combine events.

Meanwhile, Shriffin tweeted on Friday, "It is the greatest honor of my career to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ingemar Stenmark. Incomprehensible and truly unforgettable."

Expected to continue skiing until the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Shriffin told the AP, "It's pretty hard to describe — and it's not over yet, which is even more ridiculous."