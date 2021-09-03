The wrestling legend called Daffney Unger "a breath of fresh air" and "an original" in an emotional Facebook post

Mick Foley Pays Tribute to Daffney Unger After Former WCW Wrestler Dies: 'Far Ahead of Her Time'

Former WWE star Mick Foley is honoring the life of Daffney Unger.

The ex-professional wrestler's mother Jean Tookey Spruill confirmed the death of Unger (whose real name was Shannon Spruill) Thursday in a post on Facebook. Unger sparked concerns Wednesday evening after hosting an upsetting Instagram Live during which she discussed degenerative brain disorder chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). She was 46.

Foley paid tribute to the former WCW star on his own Facebook page Thursday in a post titled "REMEMBERING DAFFNEY."

The 56-year-old said he attempted to reach out to his friend before she died, but was ultimately sent to voicemail.

"Today, I woke to the terrible news that Daffney was no longer with us," Foley wrote, calling it "a dark day" for everyone that loved her.

"Daff was a breath of fresh air, an original, with a unique look and persona that was far ahead of her time," he continued. "Her work with crowbar and David Flair in WCW was so much fun to watch, and when she arrived in Impact, I felt she was truly one of the most intriguing characters in the business."

Foley recalled a piece he wrote about Unger back in 2009 where he lauded the star for her success and hitting "her stride."

"I've always thought that anything that's different is good, and man is this woman different," he wrote at the time. He said he "always" felt he had something positive to say about her.

"She slithers like a snake, she's got a cool walk, all her stuff in the ring looks good, and like all good characters, she makes you wonder where the character ends/where the person begins," he added.

During her Instagram Live, Unger discussed having possible symptoms of CTE.

In Thursday's post, Foley remembered collaborating with her during a 2009 pay-per-view event, where he said she "unfortunately" suffered a broken arm and a severe concussion.

"I think we all bought so much into her persona that we failed to realize she was merely human beneath it all. She was never really the same after that match," he said.

In Unger's Instagram Live video, Foley said he heard his friend expressing feelings of loneliness and wrote that he wishes that his friend knew "that there was help out there, and people loved her."

Mick Foley WWE wrestler Mick Foley | Credit: Saul Loeb/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty

"I know Daffney had some really good friends, people who really cared about her — who would have done their very best to help her, had they known just how much she was hurting," Foley said.

Though thinking of Unger will be "very hard" for him, Foley is hopeful that the world will find a way "to remember the way she lived" her life — "not only the ingenuity and spirit with which he inhabited her character, but for the kindness and compassion she displayed to others."

"You were such an important figure in wrestling, ahead of your time, giving more to the wrestling business than it ever gave to you, inspiring others who didn't look like the women of the day to follow a path you helped pave," Foley concluded. "But you were more that a wrestler...you made miracles happen. #RIPDaffney."