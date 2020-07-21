Tony Martin, 19, holds the high school record for long jump in the state

Michigan State Track Star Tony Martin, 19, Shot and Killed: 'He Was a Good Guy, Never Got in Trouble'

A rising track star was shot and killed in Michigan over the weekend.

Tony Martin, 19, was shot at a gas station in Saginaw in the early hours of Sunday morning, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Saginaw Police confirmed Martin's identity to the outlet and said that the promising young track athlete was shot along with two other people shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Ricky Howard Morgan, 22, was also killed, and an unidentified 25-year-old female was shot in the arm but survived.

The shooting is being investigated as a double homicide.

The Saginaw Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Martin, who ran track at Michigan State University, is being remembered as a beloved member of his community.

Martin's high school coach DeEddie Sanders said that his sudden death left him "in shock, really," according to USA Today.

"(We were) pretty close. He loved track. He was a good guy, never got in trouble," Sanders said.

A memorial was held for Martin on the MSU campus on Monday afternoon, during which his fellow student-athletes sent up green balloons with messages for the rising track star.

"He deserved to be celebrated," said former MSU athlete Asya Reynolds at the event, the Detroit Free Press reported.

"This should not happen to our people all the time and I wish there was something that we could do to change what’s going on in the world," she added.

Martin holds the record for the Michigan High School Athletic Association long jump at 26 feet, 6 inches.

"If it came to track, or anything, he put his mind to it that he was going to get it done," Martin's track teammate Jaiden Paris told the Free Press. "He was a good person, he was quiet. A lot of people didn’t understand him, but I guess that’s just their loss for not taking the time to get to know Tony."

Another teammate, Xzavier Odom, said at the memorial that he hopes Martin is remembered as "well rounded."

"Tried to perfect his art and his craft with track and field, cared and loved for his son, tried to provide for his mother, tried to do everything that was right and it was just unfortunate that tragedy came across like this," Odom said.

In addition to the long jump, Martin also competed in the 60-meter and 200-meter sprint during his freshman year at MSU, according to Bleacher Report.

The university offered its condolences to Martin's family in a tweet on Sunday.