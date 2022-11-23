7 Michigan State Football Players Charged in Tunnel Assault of University of Michigan Players

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges on Wednesday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on November 23, 2022 05:32 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Barry Reeger/AP/Shutterstock (12601616ao) Penn State helmets sit on the team bench against Michigan during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Michigan Penn St Football, State College, United States - 13 Nov 2021
Photo: Barry Reeger/AP/Shutterstock

Seven Michigan State football players have been criminally charged following an Oct. 29 incident that left players from rival school, the University of Michigan, injured, ESPN and the Associated Press reported.

The incident involved multiple Michigan State players as they surrounded and then allegedly kicked, and punched Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows in the team's tunnel after the game.

Michigan State's defensive back Khary Crump was charged with felonious assault, according to ESPN. Video of the attack shows Crump striking Green with a helmet, which ultimately left him concussed, ESPN reported.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office also charged defensive end Jacoby Windmon with one count of assault and battery. Five additional players are being charged with aggravated assault. Those players are Itayvion Brown, Angelo Goose, Justin White, Brandon Wright, and Zion Young, per ESPN.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono praised the county prosecutor's office for their "thoughtful" and "deliberate approach" in investigating the assault, in a statement to ESPN.

Ono continued: "We also want to express our concern for all the players involved, especially those who were injured. The University of Michigan will continue to cooperate fully with any additional reviews of this matter."

Following the game, Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. issued an apology to the rival school, writing that he was "extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program."

"On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured," he wrote. "There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense, but should never be violent."

After the game, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called the incident an "assault." The Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security also stressed how "seriously" the department reviews "situations like these and the safety of the community."

