Michigan State Coach Has to Be Restrained While Screaming at Player During March Madness

Michigan State may have won their first-round March Madness game, but that didn’t stop coach Tom Izzo from getting upset during a particularly tense moment.

Video from Thursday’s match against the Bradley Braves shows Izzo, 64, coming onto the court during a time-out to shout at freshman player Aaron Henry, 19, during the second half of the game. At the time, Michigan State was only up by 5 points, according to the New York Post.

As the interaction continued to grow heated, with Izzo pointing a finger at the player as he appeared to lead him towards the end of the court, Henry’s teammate Cassius Winston, 21, stepped in to put distance between the pair.

Izzo continued to appear angry while addressing the entire team during a huddle. At one point, he lunged towards Henry before another player pulled him back.

Following the team’s 76-65 victory, Izzo defended his outburst, explaining he had been unhappy with the lack of effort he was seeing from Henry on the court.

“What’s wrong with challenging a kid that makes some mistakes?” Izzo said, according to ESPN. “Aaron Henry — trust me — did some things that you can’t do as a starter on a top-5 team at the end of your freshman year. They were effort-related.”

As for why he chose to step in between his coach and his teammate, Winston shared that he felt Izzo was too fired up to express himself clearly.

“I just felt at that moment I could get the message to [Henry] better than coach,” Winston said. “The yelling approach wasn’t working at that moment. So I just asked coach what he wanted me to tell him.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, Winston went on to open up about what Izzo told him, explaining the coach’s anger had to do with Henry “jogging back on defense” and “just looking lackadaisical at some point, which he was.”

The outlet reported that Henry committed five of the team’s nine turnovers and missed several rebounds in the second half of the game.

Weighing in on the situation, Henry admitted he had been playing badly in the game and didn’t fault the way his coach handled things.

“He knows that I think I can rise to the challenge, because I’ve been doing that all year, I feel like. It’s just if my plate gets bigger, I got more food to eat. I just gotta eat it,” he said following the game, according to the Detroit Free Press, adding that he was looking forward to hitting the court again and hopefully leading his team to victory.

Michigan State will next face off against Minnesota during a second-round game on Saturday.