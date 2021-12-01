Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh to Donate His Bonuses to Athletic Employees Affected by Pandemic

Jim Harbaugh announced he will gift his season bonuses to employees of the school's athletic department who took pay cuts during the pandemic

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is donating his bonuses to the employees of the school's athletic department.

During his latest appearance on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, the 57-year-old announced that he and his wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, decided that he will give his bonuses from the 2021 season to those whose pay was reduced during the pandemic.

"Sarah and I were talking about it last night," Harbaugh said on the radio show, "and we decided any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic."

Jim Harbaugh Credit: Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

In 2020, Michigan's athletic department implemented salary reductions and salary freezes for most of its employees due to revenue loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reports. Staff who earn between $50,000-$100,000 reportedly saw their salaries reduced by 5%, and staff who earn between $100,001-$150,000 saw their salaries reduced by 7.5%.

Harbaugh's contract could have the coach receiving bonuses up to $3.475 million, including $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East on Saturday, according to ESPN.

He could also reportedly earn additional bonuses if the team wins its upcoming Big Ten Championship game this weekend or makes it to the College Football Playoff semifinal, totaling $3.475 million.