Golfer Michelle Wie West Announces Plans to Step Away from LPGA Tour

The golf champion explained her decision in a post she shared on social media

Michelle Wie West plays her shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on June 24, 2021 in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Golf star Michelle Wie West is stepping away from the LPGA Tour full-time after 2023.

Wie West, 32, penned a thoughtful message to her social media followers on Thursday morning, confirming her decision.

"Excited to announce the next phase of my career as I'll be stepping back from playing on the @lpga_tour full time," Wie West wrote.

"I'm so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling and competing against the best in the game. Excited to spend more time now on projects that I always wanted to do but never had time for and to continually work to help golf become a more diverse and inclusive space," she continued.

The 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion, who gave birth to her first daughter Makenna in 2020, told Golfweek that part of her decision comes from the physical burden golf has had on her body.

"At times, if I do play a lot of golf, I'm just in bed. Or I can't lift (Makenna) up, and that scared me," Wie West said.

Wie West, who was likened to Tiger Woods as a young golfer, also said winning the U.S. Women's Open title and earning her degree from Stanford University while playing in the LPGA Tour helped her ultimately make her decision to step back.

"Because I accomplished both of those, I think I feel very happy in my decision now," she said to Golfweek, adding, "I think if I hadn't won the U.S. Open, I'd still be out there competing week to week trying to get that U.S. Open win."

Wie West additionally announced that she will now be taking on a more creative role in her partnership with Nike. "Happy to announce that I'll be partnering with @nike and @nikewomen to become their newest Athlete Collaborator," she wrote on Instagram.

The role will allow Wie West "to get more involved with the design process" and "work on meaningful projects" with the athletics brand. According to Golfweek, her new contract with Nike extends their partnership five years.

"Thank you guys for your support throughout every phase of my life/career, it means so much to me. ❤️❤️❤️," Wie West ended her caption.