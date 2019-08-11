Michelle Wie and Jonnie West Are Married! Golfer Weds NBA Legend Jerry West's Son in Beverly Hills

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

It’s a hole-in-one for love!

On Saturday, golfer Michelle Wie, 29, married her longtime boyfriend, Jonnie West, in Beverly Hills, California.

“She was so happy, and she looked so radiant,” David Leadbetter, the bride’s longtime coach, told Golf Channel. “It’s a great new chapter in her life. “I’ve known Michelle since she was 13, more than half of her life. So, it was quite emotional, seeing her get married. She’s going to be a great wife and I’m sure at some time a great mom, in the future.”

The groom’s father, NBA legend Jerry West was in attendance as well as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and LPGA pros Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Alison Lee and Alison Walshe, according to the outlet.

West proposed to Wie in March 2019 in San Francisco, and the golfer made the announcement with a series of engagement photos posted to her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, West is seen kneeling in front of Wie, while another shows the couple smiling at the camera.

West, 30, is the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors, who moved from Oakland to San Francisco after the 2019 season.

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA tour, has posted many photos of the two at Warriors games and enjoying their successful run to the NBA Finals.

“I’m my fiancé’s biggest fan,” Wie, who first revealed the two were dating in January 2019, wrote in one caption.

Wie has battled physical ailments over the course of several years which has limited the number of tournaments she could participate in, and in October 2018, Wie announced that she had been diagnosed with a “small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and never entrapment” in her right hand that forced her to withdrawal from play for the rest of the year.

“After 3 cortisone injections and some rest following the British Open, we were hoping it was going to be enough to grind through the rest of the season, but it wasn’t enough to get me through,” Wie explained.

“So I made the decision after Hana Bank to withdraw from the rest of the season, come back to the states, and get surgery to fix these issues. It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free!”

The golf star went on to share that the surgery was a success, however, Wie had to withdraw mid-way into the first round of the 2019 HSBC Women’s World Championship due to more pain in the hand.

Though she was still recovering from an injury during the U.S. Women’s Open in May, Wie still made headlines when she responded to sexist and racist comments made by former golf instructor Hank Haney, according to Golf.com.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that @HankHaney made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels,” Wie wrote on Twitter. “Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank….shame on you. I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out.”

She added: “Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week. There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them…. Not mock them.”