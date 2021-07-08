The two-time Olympic medalist reflects on the experience of first-time Olympic athletes: 'I know exactly what they're going through'

Michelle Kwan Recalls Her First Olympics: 'They Try to Prepare You for Every Little Thing'

USA's skater Michelle Kwan skates during the first night of the Women's short program in Figure Skating at the Salt Lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City, Utah Tuesday February 19, 2002

USA's skater Michelle Kwan skates during the first night of the Women's short program in Figure Skating at the Salt Lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City, Utah Tuesday February 19, 2002

It's been nearly two decades since Michelle Kwan first competed in the Olympics, but she can still remember just how she felt going into the games: Both incredibly prepared, and somehow still not ready for what was to come.

"The first Olympics they try to prepare you for every little thing, like the experience at the Olympic Village," Kwan says on the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "Now with all the social media, you kind of get insight of what happens in the Olympic Village, but it's [also] kind of like Vegas: 'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.' But I think everything is a surprise."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kwan, 41, was a breakout star at her first Olympic Games, Nagano in 1998, taking home the silver medal. In 2002, she won a bronze medal at the Salt Lake City games. She's also a five-time World champion and nine-time U.S. champion, but for Kwan, her first Olympics experience will always remain the event that changed her life.

"The enormity of the opening ceremonies gives your first taste of what you're walking into," Kwan says. "You walk in, they're like 'U-S-A!' and the spotlight is on the whole team. And you're like, this is it. It's emotional. It's a little frightening. You can see the veterans in the crowd sometimes, among the sea of athletes. But you can see the rookies, that are there the first time. They're videotaping the moment they walk into the arena."

Michelle Kwan Credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty

She also remembers the pure adrenaline of it all, which is why she advises athletes to try to live in the moment as much as it can.

"Everything is coming at one moment — and it's this time that you've been thinking about, not just for the last four years, but your entire life, it seems. And it's all happening," she says. "You just kind of countdown, countdown, countdown until it actually happens. So, I tell the athletes: It goes by so fast, so enjoy every second of it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. And hear more from Kwan in today's episode, below.

Though Kwan doesn't compete professionally anymore (and says she rarely skates since retiring), she says that it's still important to support the USA athletes — especially under this year's regulations for the Tokyo games.

Global Green 2019 Pre-Oscar Gala - Arrivals Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"It's fun to watch and cheer on our athletes," Kwan says. "And given everything that we've been through in the last year and a half, it will certainly be a great time to sit back and root for them. They've gone through a lot, training under these circumstances, and getting ready. You hope it goes smoothly. And unfortunately, there's not going to be the viewership or the attendance in person in Tokyo, but certainly on television, I'm sure it will be very well watched."

She'll certainly be one of them. "I'm a fan of the Olympics, period," she says. "I watch gymnastics. I always like swimming. I like hurdles. I have the utmost respect for every Olympian. I know exactly what they're going through. So, I'm just glued to the TV for two weeks straight, from the beginning to the end."