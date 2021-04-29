Michael Visacki went viral earlier this week when footage of him sharing an emotional moment with his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event was shared on social media

Golfer Who Went Viral for Emotional Moment with Father Birdies His First Hole on PGA Tour

Michael Visacki is making the most of his big moment.

The golfer scored a birdie to begin the Valspar Championship in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

Visacki, a longtime golfer who turned pro in 2013, went viral on Monday when he qualified for the Valspar tournament, his first-ever PGA Tour event. After the milestone, he shared an emotional phone call with his father, and footage of it has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on Twitter.

The 27-year-old started off the championship by hitting a 334-yard drive, which was followed by a shot into a greenside bunker before he finished the hole with the birdie.

While he bogeyed the next three holes, the birdie was a wonderful way to kick off the day.

During an interview with the PGA Tour, Visacki praised his parents for supporting him throughout his career, noting it's why he couldn't hold back his emotions when talking with them after qualifying.

"They sacrificed everything for me," Visacki said. "They have given up everything for me. They knew I was able to do it and they were always there for me. My dad cried, my mom cried, and I cried."

"My mom was driving when she called me, she had to pull over and she had to take a minute," he said. "She just cried for a couple minutes. They know I can do it, and to have it finally happen, it just means the world to me and to them. It was just a really special moment.

Visacki told the PGA Tour that his qualification validates the confidence he has and proves he can hang with the best players in golf.

"I know I can compete out there," he said. "Everyone around me knows I can compete on the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour. I went through some swing changes over the last year and I kept on grinding."