Michael Strahan Says 2008 Super Bowl Jersey Currently on Auction Block Is Fake

But Goldin Auctions reportedly says the company is "100% confident" the Strahan jersey "is authentic"

A note for fans rushing to bid on the Michael Strahan Super Bowl XLII jersey currently up for auction: the NFL legend says it's a fake.

A representative for Strahan tells PEOPLE the jersey, being offered by Goldin Auctions with a current bid of $48,000, is not the one he wore as a member of the New York Giants when the team beat the New England Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl. It would be Strahan's final NFL game.

According to NBC Sports, Strahan told Pardon My Take that he placed everything he wore in the Super Bowl (except his shoulder pads) in a duffel bag and entrusted it to a friend. After flying back to New Jersey from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, Strahan said he was reunited with the memorabilia.

"I take it out [of] the bag, the whole thing is wet, still soaking wet and nasty," Strahan told Pardon My Take of what he says is his real Super Bowl jersey at home. "The thing still has stains on it from dirt, from Gatorade and the stench if you were to take it out of the frame."

However, in a description on the jersey's page, Goldin Auctions says the item was "photo matched by the game used experts at the MeiGray Group" to other images of Strahan from the Super Bowl.

Image zoom Michael Strahan Noam Galai/Getty

"This jersey shows outstanding game use with numerous grass and dirt stains from the University of Phoenix Stadium’s turf and features Strahan’s number '92' sewn on in red tackle twill on the front, back and shoulders," their description of the jersey reads. "The shortened and tailored sleeves have three red stripes screen printed and each sleeve also has a red and white Reebok logo patch."

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a jersey that has such historical significance," it continues.

The jersey has received 10 bids during the auction, which ends Saturday, the page states.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions — who did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment — told TMZ he believes the jersey up for auction is the real thing.

"We are 100% confident the Strahan jersey in the auction is authentic," he told TMZ, which was the first to report the news. "And the photo-matching services letters and images speak for themselves."

Goldin told the outlet he believes bids for the jersey could reach $100,000.

Tom Brady, whom Strahan and the Giants faced during the Super Bowl in 2008, also had his own jersey controversy a few years later.