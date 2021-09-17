Michael Strahan Says High School 'Was Just Surviving' for Him: 'Nothing Happening in My Social Life'

Michael Strahan is getting candid about his younger years.

On Thursday, the former NFL pro shared a clip from his episode of Uninterrupted's ESPN series More Than an Athlete. His upcoming appearance on season two of the show explores his path from childhood in Germany to New York Giants defensive end and, eventually, a television personality.

In the clip, Strahan reflected on returning to Houston as a teenager and joining the football team at Westbury High School.

"High school was, to me, surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on every day. It was just surviving every day," he said in the clip. "There was nothing happening in my social life. My life was school, and I played football, which was the real reason I was there. Westbury wasn't exactly a powerhouse school. I was not necessarily an over-dominant, powerhouse player. I remember getting one sack in high school."

Strahan recalled playing against students from other schools who "you're reading about in the paper."

"I was never mentioned in anything like that," he said. "So, I always felt like I was playing catch up to those guys."

Strahan spent his entire 15-year professional football career as a defensive end for the New York Giants. In 2001, he set a record for most sacks in a season. He helped lead his team to a Super Bowl win in 2008 over the New England Patriots during his final season.

Since then, he has transitioned to sports analysis and television commentary. From 2012 to 2016, Strahan co-hosted the daytime talk show Live! with Kelly and Michael before becoming a full-time co-host for Good Morning America.

"That is the hardest, most challenging job I've ever had," he continued of his co-hosting gig. "Football is challenging mentally and physically, but this — just the overall pressure of it, you feel it a lot more than I ever felt on a football field."