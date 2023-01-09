Michael Strahan Seems to Call Out Skip Bayless for 'Inhumane' Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

"You spoke about humanity, but there were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane," Strahan said on Sunday's FOX NFL Kickoff

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Published on January 9, 2023 01:10 PM
Michael Strahan, Skip Bayless
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Shutterstock

Michael Strahan is the latest member of the NFL community to condemn Undisputed host Skip Bayless.

In the moments after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's collapse, Bayless had tweeted that it would be tough to cancel the game because of the playoff implications.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how?" Bayless wrote. "This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

The tweet and its timing was widely panned by fans and Bayless' cohorts, including his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. And on Sunday, Strahan, 51, shared his thoughts on the reaction to Hamlin's collapse, and seemed to call out Bayless.

"You spoke about humanity, but there were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane," Strahan said during Sunday's FOX NFL Kickoff. Bayless, 71, has been a host on the network since 2016.

Strahan continued: "I'm sorry to take this route, but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. They understand that your words and what you say really have an impact on that young man's family."

On Wednesday's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe also criticized the tweet and said he hopes it is taken down. During a tense exchange, Bayless insisted that none of the network executives had been upset by his tweet, which seemingly also earned a response from Strahan.

"For sensible people like us here, to say that it didn't affect anybody at this network, nobody at this network minded — that's a lie," Strahan said. "Obviously didn't talk to us. Because it matters to us and it matters to any sensible human being that this young man's life was bigger than any football game."

Hamlin, 24, had to be resuscitated on the field during a game and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition following the incident. Fortunately, he's made major strides in his recovery over the past few days and was able to talk and watch the Bills' game against the Patriots on Sunday.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed," Hamlin tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!"

Hamlin's doctors noted on Thursday that his "neurologic function remains intact" as he was able to move his hands and feet, but more tests needed to be done to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

One of his physicians, Dr. William Knight IV, further explained to the media that it is "entirely too early to project into the future" regarding a full recovery, as Hamlin's long-term recovery is still "a little ways" away.

