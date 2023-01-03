Michael Schumacher's Daughter Says to 'Keep Fighting' on His Birthday After Racer's 2013 Accident

The former Formula One racer suffered a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023 08:58 PM
Michael-Schumacher-2
Michael Schumacher. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty

Michael Schumacher was sent love and well wishes on his 54th birthday.

The former F1 star has remained relatively private since sustaining a brain injury during a skiing accident in December 2013. Following the incident, he began to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, his children shared sweet throwback photos of their dad.

"Happy Birthday Dad 🫶🏽🥰 throwback to our karting times! 🏎️ #keepfighting ❤️," his daughter Gina-Maria, 25, captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of the two wearing similar racing bomber jackets.

Her brother Mick, who followed in the footsteps of his father by pursuing a career in racing, also shared an Instagram tribute.

The 23-year-old posted an image of him and his father dressed up in black suit jackets and white button-down shirts as well as another photo of his dad in his racing uniform.

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever ❤️ love you!" he captioned the post.

Schumacher is regarded as one of the best F1 drivers. According to F1, Schumacher earned 91 wins and seven championships and was honored with a Netflix documentary (released in 2021) that chronicles his life.

According to Sports Illustrated, when he was awarded the State Prize of North-Rhine-Westphalia award in July 2022, his wife Corinna was present to accept the honor and provided a brief update.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I miss Michael every day," said Corinna. "But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find. We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private,' as he always said."

"It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible," she continued. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."

Related Articles
Michael Schumacher documentary Netflix
Michael Schumacher's Wife Says F1 Racer Is 'Different' After 2013 Accident 'But He's Here'
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Out of Surgery After Suffering 'Blunt Chest Trauma and Orthopedic Injuries' from Accident
Jeremy Renner attends to celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021 in London, England. A six-episode event that debuts Nov 24 on Disney+
Jeremy Renner Has 'Extensive' Injuries Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident
Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner arrives at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Mark Ruffalo Asks Fans to Pray for 'Speedy Recovery' of 'Brother' Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner in 'Critical But Stable Condition' After a Snowplow Accident, His Rep Confirms
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing poses with Kelly Piquet during the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on December 16, 2021 in Paris, France
Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Vanessa Bryant Celebrates 'Sweet' Daughter Bianka's 6th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: Former President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden a Happy 80th Birthday: 'There's a Lot to Celebrate'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13529917e) Prince Jackson attends the "Thriller Night" costume for a cause party, in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles 'Thriller Night' Costume for a Cause Party, Los Angeles, United States - 28 Oct 2022; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Stevie Wonder attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Prince Jackson Says Stevie Wonder FaceTimed Him on Dad Michael Jackson's Birthday: 'It Was Nuts'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back
Mick Schumacher and Michael Schumacher
F1 Champion Michael Schumacher's Son Would 'Give Up Everything' to Talk Racing with 'Hero' Dad
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors Late Dad on What Would've Been His 49th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Justin Mikita /Instagram. JTF Wished HBD by Justin Mikita. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkA1F5XuTua/
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Receives Birthday Love from Husband Justin Mikita: 'So Happy You Were Born'
Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies"
Justin Sutherland Celebrates 38th Birthday 3 Months After Boating Accident: 'This Year Is Different'
lewis hamilton hand tats
Lewis Hamilton Adds New Ink to His Collection with Fine Line Hand Tattoos
catherine zeta-jones, michael douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Joint Birthday with Michael Douglas: 'Let the Games Begin'