Michael Rapaport Teams Up with Daily Sports Fantasy Platform StatHero: 'Excited to Go Head to Head'

Fans now have their chance to compete with Michael Rapaport.

The comedian, 51, is partnering with fantasy sports platform StatHero on a new campaign that will allow players to handpick their lineups to go up against Rapaport's line-up cards.

"I'm excited to go head-to-head with fans and other betters who think they know sports better than me or think they can actually beat me. There's really no B.S. with StatHero. What you see is what you get," says Rapaport, 51, in a statement.

"I decided to partner with StatHero because it's the first daily fantasy sports book that shows you lineups before the game. With sports betting, you're playing against experts who have more time to do the research on who to put their money on," he continues. "At StatHero, the stakes are much higher and you actually have a chance to win against the house by trying to pick a better lineup."

StatHero was founded in 2019 by Jason Jaramillo, who created the unique platform on which users are only competing with StatHero itself and not other plays within the contest.

"I cannot wait for Michael to start challenging our players on StatHero's DFS Sportsbook. His disruptive personality fits the impact StatHero is bringing to the daily fantasy sports," says Jaramillo. "Everyone wants to beat the bad guy. Michael Rapaport brings the edge that StatHero brings to fantasy sports."

And it sounds like Rapaport is up for the challenge.