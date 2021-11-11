Simone Biles Is 'Blowing the Stigma Surrounding Mental Health Out of the Water,' Says Michael Phelps
The most decorated Olympian of all time was honored Wednesday for his mental health advocacy at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s annual luncheon in N.Y.C.
Michael Phelps, the winningest swimmer of all time, has nothing but praise for Simone Biles, widely-regarded as the gymnastics G.O.A.T., for sharing her mental health struggles with the world when she withdrew from events at the Tokyo Olympics this past summer.
"As somebody who's struggled with depression and anxiety," Phelps tells PEOPLE, Biles "opening up and talking about mental health is a big, powerful step forward toward blowing the stigma out of the water. It's more powerful than we can imagine."
"When you watch the Olympics and you see somebody like Simone Biles go through what she went through, I think it probably took a lot of people by surprise," he says.
Adds the 36-year-old, "A lot of people may not understand how mental health works and how it's not really like a switch that you can turn on and off. It comes and goes whenever it really wants to."
RELATED: Michael Phelps on Why It's 'Challenging' for Athletes to Admit Their Mental Health Struggles
Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, spoke to PEOPLE Wednesday when he was honored with the 2021 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's annual luncheon at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
The former athlete won the award for being one of the first — and most prominent — athletes to open up about his own challenges with depression and for starting the Michael Phelps Foundation in 2008, which encourages young people to embrace healthy living, both mental and physical.
RELATED: Simone Biles Withdraws from Olympic Individual All-Around Gymnastics Competition After Team Opt-Out
Many people are still afraid to admit they are grappling with mental illness, for fear of being labeled or stigmatized, he says.
"How do we get the help that people need?" he says. "We just need more people to open up and continue to break this wall down."
He says he's more than happy to help others understand it's okay to ask for help when struggling. "It's bigger than anything I ever have done in the pool," he says. "Being able to have the opportunity to help somebody and potentially save their life, is absolutely everything because I know what that feels like to not want to be alive."
Despite the challenges he faces with his depression every single day, he says, "I'm happy in the skin that I'm in. It shows that hard work does pay off."
RELATED: Naomi Osaka Felt 'Pressure to Disclose' Mental Health Symptoms, Says People 'Did Not Believe Me'
The hard work also includes sticking to a routine of getting enough sleep, eating well and working out.
Without the effort, he says, "I wouldn't be able to sit here and have three amazing kids and a beautiful family and, you know, a dream come true."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
Nowadays he enjoys life at home in Arizona with his wife, Nicole, and their three boys: Boomer, 5, Beckett, 3, and Maverick, 2.
"She's absolutely everything for me," he says about wife Nicole. "I've been able to truly find my best friend, somebody who's seen me on my best days and my worst days and so far, she hasn't run yet.
"I'm very lucky and my kids are just incredible," he says. "It's been a fun journey and I look forward to where they're going to take us next. We're always on our toes. They're always having us laugh."
Keeping up with them can be as challenging as swimming in a 400-meter race, though, he admits.
"The energy level is always extremely high with three boys," he says. "Even though they press my buttons sometimes harder than any other human beings, I love them to death. I would do anything for them."
If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.
- Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His 'Impressive' New $7M Newport Beach Mansion amid Selling the OC News
- 90 Day's Big Ed Says He and Fiancée Liz Woods Previously Broke Up Because of 'Timing'
- Princess Diana's Bodyguard Praises Kristen Stewart in Spencer as 'Closest' to Real Life He's Seen on Screen
- Inside Luke Bryan's 6 Outfit Changes at the 2021 CMA Awards