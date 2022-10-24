Michael Phelps Mourns the Death of His Father: 'I Will Miss You'

Michael Phelps' father, Fred, has died, the swimmer announced on Instagram Monday.

Michael posted a tribute to his father alongside three throwback photos featuring his dad.

"You'll always be my dad… ," the 23-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer wrote. "And I'll always be your son… Love you dad and I will miss you❤️❤️ rip dad"

The first photo featured a young Micheal standing with his dad, who was wearing his Maryland State Trooper uniform with a pool in the background. Fred, who played football in high school and college and tried out for the NFL, later worked as a Maryland State Trooper.

The next photo shows Michael holding a baby — likely Maverick Nicolas, 3, Beckett Richard, 4, or Boomer Robert, 6, the three kids he shares with wife Nicole Johnson — while Fred watches with a smile. And the third photo is Fred holding a baby, again likely one of Michael's kids, both smiling big.

It hasn't always been an easy road for the father and son. Michael's parents divorced when he was nine, according to a 2016 Sports Illustrated article with Michael, and the father and son drifted apart over the next decade.

But after Michael's 2014 drunk driving arrest and subsequent trip to rehab, the two reconnected. "Our relationship is really great, and it's continuing to grow," Michael told SI. "We've learned that we have a lot in common."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Phelps Inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame

Several of Michael's famous friends posted their well wishes to the swimmer.

Lindsey Vonn posted: "I'm so sorry for your loss. He will always be there 🙏🏻💔"

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons said, "thinking of u my brotha ❤️"

Last year, Michael opened up to PEOPLE about the importance of family time. "As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often," he said. "I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."