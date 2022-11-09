All the Magical Photos from Michael Oher's Nashville Wedding

The retired football player and inspiration for the film The Blind Side said "I do" with love Tiffany Roy on Nov. 5

and Emily Strohm
Published on November 9, 2022 11:27 AM
01 of 12

Just Married

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

Congratulations! Michael Oher — a former football player who was the inspiration for the 2009 Sandra Bullock film The Blind Side — and longtime love Tiffany Roy tied the knot in Nashville on Nov. 5. "Everything about Michael I love," the bride told PEOPLE. "He puts me first no matter what he has on his schedule ... and he makes sure his family is taken care of and loved."

02 of 12

Moving Moment

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The couple has been together for 17 years; they told PEOPLE they wanted guests to feel the wedding day experience at Nashville's JW Marriott was "worth the wait."

03 of 12

Family Affair

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The couple's son Kobi (they are also parents to son MJ and daughters Kierstin and Naivi) escorted Roy down the aisle to Beyonce's "Halo." "I heard my son ask me, 'Are you ready?' and I said, 'Of course I am, I've been waiting a long time for this magical day,' " Roy told PEOPLE.

04 of 12

Party On

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The day "was filled with so much joy, excitement and happiness," Roy told PEOPLE. "I really felt like a true queen."

05 of 12

Flower Power

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

Elaborate florals included stunners like these centerpieces made with hydrangeas, David Austin roses, cherry blossoms and feather accents.

06 of 12

Dance Floor Drama

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

A floral bridge led the way to the dance floor, positioned in front of a head table lit by two chandeliers.

07 of 12

Ballet Beautiful

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

A special touch on the big day, planned by Tiffanie Elliott, included a performance by local ballet dancers, who did a choreographed routine and twirled around the couple during their own first dance.

08 of 12

Royal Welcome

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The mix of blue, feathers and flowers was chosen by the bride, who wanted a "heavenly experience" and a "royal feeling" for the reception.

09 of 12

To Have and To Hold

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

"Michael has his own unique touch, and that touch cannot be replaced," Roy told PEOPLE. "The most amazing thing I love is his love for his family and our kids. He is a stand-up dad and no one can top him."

10 of 12

Take the Cake

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The nearly 5-ft. cake sat on top of a 3-ft. table to give it more height than the groom himself (he's 6-ft., 4-in.), and had embellishments made to emulate the feathers in the room.

11 of 12

Line Up

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

The couple brought some of their own personalities to the party, too, with a football-themed garter toss and a second line celebration honoring Roy's New Orleans roots.

12 of 12

Forever and Ever

OHER wedding credit KATHY_THOMAS_PHOTOGRAPHY
KATHY THOMAS PHOTOGRAPHY

"Since everything has calmed down, everyone is gone and I can sit down and talk to my husband about the day, it seems like it went by in a matter of seconds," Roy said. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic."

