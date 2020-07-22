According to the NBA and Jordan Brand, all 30 NBA Statement Edition uniforms will feature the Jumpman logo

Michael Jordan's Jumpman Logo Will Be on Some NBA Uniforms Next Season

Michael Jordan's legacy on the NBA court lives on!

On Tuesday, the league and Jordan Brand announced that all 30 NBA franchise Statement Edition uniforms will feature the iconic Jumpman logo, starting with the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Statement Edition uniforms are one of the NBA teams' alternate jerseys, often worn in special games or against rival teams, according to ESPN.

"Each season, the Statement Edition designs set the tone for key matchups and are inspired by NBA teams making a bold statement every time they step onto the court — a natural connection to Jordan Brand's namesake and his approach to the game," Nike said in a statement.

Jordan's Jumpman logo will be stitched on the right shoulder of the jersey and left leg of the shorts, in place of the Nike logo.

The new move expands Jordan's presence on the court as the Jordan Brand has already designed the NBA All-Star Game uniforms for the last three years, and the Charlotte Hornets have been outfitted by his brand since 2017.

In June, the NBA officially announced its plan to resume the 2019-20 season, revealing the 22 participating teams will play eight "seeding games" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at the end of July and into August.

The league has been on hiatus since March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first games back will take place on July 30, with match-ups between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. A maximum of seven seeding games will take place each day, with games airing on TNT, ABC, ESPN, and NBA TV. The full schedule can be found here.

Each team will be designated as home or visiting for four of their eight seeding games, which will "count toward the final 2019-20 regular-season standings and regular-season statistics," the NBA said.

The seeding games will conclude on August 14, the playoffs will begin on August 17, and the finals are expected to conclude by October 13.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards will return from the Eastern Conference.

From the Western Conference, the teams returning will include the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

The teams have been moved to an NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World resort, where they are strictly monitored amidst the pandemic.

On Monday, the NBA announced that of 346 players in the bubble, zero have returned positive tests for the virus since July 13.