"I was so young at the time and now I'm understanding all the chaos that was happening," Jasmine Jordan said

Michael Jordan's Daughter Says She Had to Google Him to Figure Out Why He Was So Famous

Michael Jordan was never one to brag to his children about his legendary career in the NBA.

Jasmine Jordan, along with her older brother Jeffrey Jordan, appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss their father, the former Chicago Bulls player who has been the focus of ESPN's latest docuseries, The Last Dance.

While on the morning show, the 27-year-old revealed that she had to Google her father to find out why their dad was so famous.

"I had kids and teachers and stuff at school telling me 'It's incredible your father is who he is.' And I'm thinking you all haven't met my father to my knowledge, how do you know this? So I did, I Googled him. And I found a lot clearly," she told the outlet with a laugh.

"I had that conversation with my father afterward and he just laughed and was like, 'Hey, there's no way to really tell you anything like that,' " Jasmine added. "But between him and my mom, they made sure that we felt like he was normal as can be and we grew up very normal and for that I'm grateful."

Jasmine said The Last Dance has given her and her siblings a new chance to really understand their father and his famed career, and like many others, they're sad to see the series come to an end.

"I was so young at the time — so now I'm understanding the chaos and everything that was happening," Jasmine added. "It's been a joy, really, to watch and I think like everybody else we're sad that it's over."

Jeffrey added that the documentary has helped see their father in a "different light."

"We got to see him when he came home and he was done with work — but being able to see him in his element, in his atmosphere with the team and see all the ups and downs of that season has been a treat to watch," the 31-year old said.

Similarly, the series has given Michael's children insights into things that their dad dealt with throughout his career, as well as a new look at their dad's friends and Bulls teammates.

"You would hear those things here and there off the court, but for the most part all those little details about the team — his teammates' stories as well — were all eye-opening and new for me," Jeffrey said of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr. "It was great to see those guys doing what they do."

The duo also opened up about what it was like growing up with Michael as a father, admitting that their dad would always bring his game face home as well.

"He was tough and it was competitive," Jeffrey said. "We always felt like the competitive atmosphere shaped us in a way that was for the better and got us prepared for what we were gonna face in the real world. We embraced it, but the switch was on."

Now, Jasmine and Jeffrey say they look forward to protecting their father's legacy through his brand, and continuing to teach younger generations about their dad's mark on the NBA.

"At the end of the day, you know, the generation is getting younger and younger and they're going to be in the same boat where they haven't seen my father play," Jasmine said. "They're going to ask those questions as to 'Who is it he? Or what did he do?' And that's a responsibility that my brothers and myself take on. And it's one that we love because it essentially evolves Jordan and the brand and the legacy that my father has created."

"It educates the younger generation as we continue to produce products, footwear, apparel, whatever it is for the younger generation," she added. "It's definitely an exciting aspect that we get to do and carry on, but as individuals we're able to put our own spin on and keep it authentic so the next generation can ride the wave that we've been able to be a part of."