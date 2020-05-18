The Jordan Suite, located in a new Chapel Hill hotel in North Carolina, will be open to the public for fans to stay in

Michael Jordan's UNC Dorm Room to Be Recreated for Fans to Visit: It's 'Like Going Back in Time'

Michael Jordan's University of North Carolina dorm room is making a comeback.

A new hotel opening in Chapel Hill, North Carolina by Graduate Hotels will feature a detailed reconstruction of the NBA star's dorm room that he lived in when he attended the university from 1981-1984.

"The room is an identical replica," Graduate Hotels CEO Ben Weprin told ESPN. "From the ceiling to the brick wall, to the record player and records, the posters, the pennants -- every single piece in that room, we have it."

The Jordan Suite will also be open for visitors to stay in, while the hotel itself will include pieces of Jordan's memorabilia, including game-worn sneakers, his North Carolina student ID and a $5 check he cashed for winning a game of pool.

"We thought it would be a fun way to pay homage to him," Weprin said. "It is like going back in time, trying to get in the head of Michael Jordan. He was a normal kid — even though he is an icon now."

Image zoom Michael Jordan Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Jordan, 57, began on the UNC basketball team in 1981 and played until he left the school a year earlier than his scheduled graduation to enter the 1984 NBA draft, where he was selected by the Chicago Bulls. He returned to UNC to complete his degree in 1986, graduating that same year with a Bachelor of Arts degree in geography.

The NBA star has recently returned to the spotlight thanks to the popularity of the hit ESPN docuseries, The Last Dance, which takes a deep dive into the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season when the iconic team won their sixth championship title.

Prior to their historic win, the Bulls were defending champions after back-to-back championship wins in ’96 and ’97 (and three before that in ’91, ’92 and ’93). Despite the team's success, the iconic season would be the last time the team’s core players, including Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson, would all be together.

The first two parts of the docuseries premiered in April, and more than six million viewers tuned in, making it the most-watched docuseries on ESPN in history at the time.

Image zoom

After the first two parts aired, Jordan revealed that he would be donating almost his entire share of proceeds from The Last Dance to charity.

“Michael has already committed to donating to Friends of the Children, a national non-profit that provides vulnerable children, ages 4-6, with professional mentors who stay with them from kindergarten through graduation, and we are vetting additional Coronavirus-related causes,” a rep for Jordan told PEOPLE.