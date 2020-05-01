"He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in," Michael Jordan's former agent, David Falk, shared this week

Michael Jordan Turned Down $100 Million to Appear at an Event for 2 Hours, Former Agent Says

Michael Jordan has largely kept himself out of the spotlight since his retirement, even when offered appearance opportunities with immense payouts.

The NBA legend —considered the best basketball player of all time — once turned down a startling sum of money when he was asked to appear at a two-hour event, his former agent revealed this week.

On Wednesday, David Falk, 70, appeared on WFAN's Boomer and Gio, where he shared an example of how particular Jordan was about signing onto projects, regardless of the price tag.

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make a one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down," Falk explained.

"God bless him," he continued, going on to praise Jordan for putting so much thought into the projects he chooses to be involved in.

"He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want. I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in," Falk added.

The famed athlete recently made his way back into the public eye with The Last Dance, ESPN'S documentary on Jordan‘s final season with the Chicago Bulls.

The 10-part series takes a look at the Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season — the team's last season with legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson — which was filled with uncertainty and drama but culminated with the team winning its sixth championship of the 1990s.

Though Jordan, 57, is undoubtedly the focus of the series, it also features behind-the-scenes looks at other key figures of the iconic team, including Scottie Pippen, sharpshooter Steve Kerr and bad-boy Dennis Rodman, who famously dated Baywatch star Carmen Electra during the 1997-1998 season.

The documentary’s first two episodes aired on April 19, with two new episodes of the series continuing to air every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN until the finale on May 17.