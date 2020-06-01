Michael Jordan Sends Support to George Floyd Protestors: 'I See and Feel Everyone's Pain'

Michael Jordan is voicing his support for the people across the country that are protesting over racial injustice and police brutality in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

On Sunday night, the legendary basketball player shared a statement on social media, saying how "deeply saddened" he felt over Floyd's death, and urged protesters to continue "peaceful expressions against injustice."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We had had enough," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," Jordan, 57, continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn out backs on senseless brutality."

"We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability," the former Chicago Bulls star added. "Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Jordan then offered his condolences to Floyd's family.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice," he concluded.

Over the weekend, Jordan also shared a powerful Nike ad addressing race and racism. The brand is famously known for its campaign "Just Do It," however in this new ad it urged people: "Don't Do It."

"For once, Don't Do It. Don't pretend there's not a problem in America. Don't turn your back on racism. Don't accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don't make any more excuses," the text-only video read. "Don't think this doesn't affect you. Don't sit back and be silent. Don't think you can't be part of the change. Let's all be part of the change."

And change is what outraged Americans across the country are protesting for, as the weekend saw countless demonstrations pop up in over 30 major cities, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

The protests — some of which have turned violent — began last week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd and his death after a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest surfaced online.