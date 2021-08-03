Luc Longley, who played an important role on the 1990s Chicago Bulls, said he was "bummed" not seeing himself including in the 10-part documentary series

Michael Jordan Says He Regrets Leaving This Bulls Player Out of The Last Dance Docuseries

As NBA fans watched ESPN's 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls last year, former Bulls starting center Luc Longley eagerly awaited for a segment covering his contributions to the team — but the moment never came.

In a recent interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Jordan — whose company helped produce his The Last Dance series — admitted the documentary should have included more of Longley, an Australian basketball star who helped the Bulls secure three straight NBA titles from 1996 to 1998.

"I can understand why Australia would say, 'Well, why wouldn't we include Luc?' And we probably should have," Jordan, 58, told the outlet.

"And if I look back and could change anything," he continued, "that's probably what I would have changed."

Longley, 52, admitted he was disappointed by not having a larger part in The Last Dance, even if he kept expectations low since he wasn't interviewed.

"Sitting there on the couch and watching episode after episode where I wasn't in it — yeah, I was bummed about that," Longley told ABC. "Why was I not in the doco? I don't really know, to be honest."

Luc Longley #13 of the Chicago Bulls drives against the Detroit Pistons on January 21, 1996 at the Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan Credit: Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty

"I didn't expect to be a heavy feature in it because they hadn't interviewed me, but I did expect to be in it more than I was," he added. "I would like to have been in the doco so that Australian kids saw that there was an Australian in that team doing that thing."

Jason Herir, who directed The Last Dance, told the outlet Longley wasn't interviewed because it would have been too expensive to send a crew to Australia.

Longley's wife, chef Anne Gare, told ABC that after the series aired, her husband received numerous phone calls from people wanting to know why he wasn't featured. The attention eventually led Longley to change his phone number (he denied all requests for comment but admitted he wouldn't have known what to say even if he had accepted).

Later, Longley — who played for the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks before retiring from the NBA in 2001 — said he recognized that he may not have been "exciting" enough for the docuseries.

"The self-deprecating Australian in me thinks it's because I'm not that exciting. I was playing a huge role, but it wasn't one that was that sexy," he said.