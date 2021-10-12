Michael Jordan Praises NBA's Handling of COVID-19 Protocols, Says He's 'Believer in Science'

NBA legend Michael Jordan expressed his support for the NBA's COVID-19 vaccine protocols after a number of players — most notably, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — criticized the guidelines.

During an interview with Today to talk about Bubba Wallace's historic NASCAR win earlier this month, Jordan — the former Chicago Bulls star who is now the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the racing team Wallace is signed to — said he agreed with the NBA's health and safety protocols to help slow the spread of COVID.

"I am total in unison with the league," 58-year-old Jordan said. "And I think everybody, you know, has been speaking about the vaccinations. And, you know, I'm a firm believer in science and, you know, I'm going to stick with that and hopefully, everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules."

"I think once everybody buys in, we're going the be fine," he added.

There is no mandate requiring NBA players to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Unvaccinated players are allowed to play in the upcoming season, however, the NBA states that the athletes will have to be tested daily on practice and travel days and at least once on game day along with mandatory mask-wearing. Fully vaccinated players will not be subject to daily testing.

Local health regulations in specific locations, notably New York and San Francisco areas, require athletes to be vaccinated to play in home games.

There have been a few notable players who have expressed their skepticism around the COVID vaccine ahead of the start of the new NBA season.

Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after holding out until the start of the NBA's preseason this month.

"The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," Wiggins said during a press conference after the Warriors took on the Portland Trail Blazers. "It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy."

"It feels good to play, but getting vaccinated, that's going to be something that stays in my mind for a long time," Wiggins added. "It's not something I wanted to do, but I was kind of forced to."

Kyrie Irving, the point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, continues to be unvaccinated against COVID.

Mike Bass, the NBA's executive vice president of communications, said in September that players without the COVID-19 vaccine will not be paid for the games they are forced to miss due to their vaccination status.