Michael Jordan Celebrates 60th Birthday with Record-Setting $10M Donation to Make-A-Wish

Michael Jordan is still smashing records in 2023.

The NBA icon, who turns 60 on Friday, made a record-setting donation of $10 million to Make-A-Wish America in honor of his birthday.

Jordan's generous gift is the largest donation made by an individual in the foundation's history, Make-A-Wish said on Wednesday.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a statement. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

The Chicago Bulls icon also said he "can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join" him in supporting the foundation. Jordan hopes the donation will allow "every child" to "experience the magic of having their wish come true."

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America Leslie Motter applauded Jordan's ability to create a legacy both on and off the court. "Everyone knows about Michael's legacy on the basketball court, but it's what he has consistently done off the court when no one's watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community," Motter said in a statement.

"Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true."

The $10 million Jordan donated will "create an endowment to provide the funds needed to make future wishes possible for kids with critical illnesses," the foundation explained in a release.

Jordan's donation comes just two years after he donated $10 million to open two new health clinics in his home state of North Carolina. The funds went to Novant Health, which previously received $7 million from Jordan in 2017.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Jordan — owner of the Charlotte Hornets — said in a statement. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance."

"Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life," he added.

In October, Novant Health opened the second Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, three years Jordan's original donation.