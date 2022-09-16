Michael Jordan Jersey From 1998 NBA Finals Sold at Auction for Record $10.1 Million

Jordan wore the jersey during the first game between the Bulls and Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 05:55 PM
Michael Jordan’s game-worn 1998 NBA Finals ‘The Last Dance’ jersey from game 1 is on display during a press preview at Sotheby's on September 06, 2022 in New York City. The jersey is expected to achieve $3-5 million during the Invictus sports auction which will be held from September 6-14.
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

Michael Jordan is still breaking records.

The NBA legend's Chicago Bulls jersey, which he wore during the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals, was sold by Sotheby's for $10.1 million, the auction house announced on Thursday. It is the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia ever sold.

According to ESPN, the price surpasses the $9.28 million paid for soccer legend Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 World Cup earlier this year. The $10.1 million sum for the Jordan jersey was more than double its initial estimate, per CNN.

"[The sale] solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time), proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement, according to the outlet.

"The season itself is his 'magnum opus' as an athlete, and a testament to him as a champion and competitor," he added. "Finals jerseys from Jordan are remarkably scant, and the 1997-1998 Finals are arguably the most coveted of them all."

L: Caption . PHOTO: MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty

The sale also beats the record for the most money paid for an NBA jersey, which was previously held by a Kobe Bryant jersey that sold for $3.69 million last year, ESPN reported.

"In the weeks since we announced the auction, there's been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history," Wachter added.

The 1998 NBA Finals saw the Bulls face the Utah Jazz for the second time in a row. As covered in the ESPN documentary, The Last Dance, the Jazz lost to Jordan and the Bulls during the 1997 NBA Finals, but behind Karl Malone, John Stockton and coach Jerry Sloane, they were seen as potential contenders to end Chicago's championship run.

Famously, during Game 6 of the Finals, Jordan stole the ball from Malone with 20 seconds left in the game, then dribbled down the court and hit a quick jumper that put the Bulls up by a single point with five seconds left.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Reflects Back on Kobe in Emotional Speech as She Accepts Honor at Baby2Baby Gala

It would be Jordan's final shot as a member of the Bulls, and the one that cemented them as champions.

The 1998 Finals ended with the Bulls as champions for the sixth time in less than a decade. Jordan retired from basketball for a second time following the season and made his return to basketball with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

Related Articles
Michael Jordan
5 Things to Know About Michael Jordan's Season Featured in 'The Last Dance' Docuseries
michael jordan
Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record-Breaking $1.5M in Sotheby's Auction
Sotheby’s New Bond Street exhibition of Diego Maradona’s Historic 1986 World Cup Match-Worn Shirt opens to the public at Sotheby's on April 20, 2022 in London, England. The shirt was worn both during ‘The Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ goals, as shown by Resolution Photomatching. The online auction opened this morning, with a first bid now placed on the lot for £4 million, bidding remains open until 4 May. Diego Maradona from Argentina celebrates after scoring his second goal against England in a quarterfinal match of the 1986 FIFA World Cup.
Soccer Star Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Jersey Sells for $9.3 Million
Kobe Bryant
From NBA Star to Devoted Family Man: Kobe Bryant's Life in Photos
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan's Game-Used, Autographed Sneakers Sell for Record-Breaking Price at Online Auction
Michael jorda, magic Johnson and scottie pippen
Dream Team Shoes Signed by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Magic Johnson Up for Auction
Scottie Pippen Unguarded Interview
Scottie Pippen Hopes to Remind Fans Basketball Is a Team Sport in New Memoir After Jordan Criticism
Shaquille O'Neal and wife Shaunie O'Neal at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XIV at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 5, 2008 in Scottsdale, Arizona
Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline
Kobe Bryant
Incredible Kobe Bryant Throwback Photos that Highlight the Legendary Laker's 20-Year Career
Michael Jordan
Collection of Gifts Michael Jordan Gave to Security Guard Featured in The Last Dance Up for Auction
Michael Jordan
Largest Collection of Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Sneakers Up for Auction
Dennis Rodman and Hollywood Hulk Hogan
Dennis Rodman Once Left the Chicago Bulls During the NBA Finals to Wrestle with Hulk Hogan
American basketball star Michael Jordan takes batt
Autographed Michael Jordan Baseball Bat Rediscovered in Car Trunk After 26 Years
Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant's Towel from His Last Los Angeles Lakers Game Sells for $33K at Auction
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan ESPN Docuseries Pushed Up to April in Wake of Coronavirus — Watch the New Trailer
Nick Kyrgios of Australia pays respect to NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Wore Kobe Bryant Jersey to Final Australian Open Match