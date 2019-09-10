Michael Jordan Will Donate $1 Million to Relief Efforts in the Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian

Image zoom Xavier Laine/Getty

Michael Jordan is going above and beyond to help the people of the Bahamas.

Jordan’s spokesperson Estee Portnoy released a press release on Tuesday confirming that the retired NBA star, 56, has pledged to donate $1 million to “organizations assisting with relief efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.”

RELATED: Hundreds of Shelter Pets Die During Hurricane Dorian Flooding at Bahamas Animal Rescue

In a statement, Jordan said, “I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Continued the Charlotte Hornets owner, “As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/JIcPGE8y2C — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) September 10, 2019

Health Minister Duane Sands confirmed to NBC News early Tuesday that 44 people have died due to the hurricane, which battered the Bahamas earlier this month. Thousands remain missing, the outlet reported, as relief efforts are still underway.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian Death Toll Climbs to 30 — and ‘Thousands’ Are Still Missing in the Bahamas

Last week, Bahamians and professional basketball players Buddy Hield and Jonquel Jones also pledged funds to UNICEF to help efforts.