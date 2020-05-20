Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Calls Him a ‘Damn Snitch’ After The Last Dance Finale

Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant isn't happy with how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan's documentary series

Michael Jordan's former teammate is calling him out after the NBA legend accused him of leaking information to an investigative journalist during their time on the Chicago Bulls.

In an interview with ESPN radio that addressed the allegations — which Jordan made in an episode of the docuseries The Last Dance — Horace Grant dismissed the idea that he was a source of information for journalist Sam Smith's 1992 book, The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of a Turbulent Season with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

"Lie, lie, lie ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant, 54, told ESPN. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]."

Though he and Smith have been "great" friends, Grant — who was an important team member during the Bulls' first three championship runs in the 1990s — maintains he kept what happened in the Bulls' locker room a secret.

"Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends," Grant said. "But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?"

Image zoom Michael Jordan and Horace Grant Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Grant believes Jordan made the accusations because he holds a "grudge" against him.

"I think he proved that during this so-called documentary," Grant told ESPN. "If you say something about him, he's going to cut you off, he's going to try to destroy your character."

He then referenced Jordan's rift with former friend Charles Barkley.

"Charles Barkley, they've been friends for over 20, 30 years," Grant said. "And he said something about Michael's management with the Charlotte Bobcats or the Charlotte Hornets, and then they haven't spoken since then."

"My point is, he said that I was the snitch, but yet — and still after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammates' rooms and seeing coke and weed and women," he continued. "My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there."

A rep for Jordan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jordan, 57, was well aware that his documentary series — which aired its finale on Sunday — was bound to be controversial. In an interview with The Athletic ahead of the premiere, Jordan warned viewers he was going to come off as a "horrible guy."

“Winning has a price,” Jordan said in an early episode. “And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled."