Collection of Gifts Michael Jordan Gave to Security Guard Featured in The Last Dance Up for Auction

A number of items Michael Jordan gifted to his late personal security guard John Michael Wozniak, who was memorably featured in The Last Dance, are up for sale through Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Auctions, Page Six first reported.

The gifts for sale include a Rolex the former NBA star gave to Wozniak in 1993, which is inscribed with the message “To John M, From MJ, 12-25-93." Bidding for the watch started at $1,500.

With over a month left of the auction to go, another item up for sale is a jersey Jordan wore during his two seasons with the Washington Wizards — which is already over $6,000.

Wozniak's family is behind the auction, which is taking place months after the former security guard died in January after a battle with colon cancer.

The Last Dance takes a deep dive into the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, which marked the last time the team’s core players would all be together on the court.

One very memorable scene also featured Wozniak beating Jordan while the pair were pitching quarters — and responding to his victory with a casual shrug.

Jordan's merchandise has been in high demand as of late, following the release of the mega-popular ESPN docuseries.