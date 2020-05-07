Michael Jordan's Former Teammate Slams His 'Cocaine Circus' Comments in The Last Dance

Craig Hodges, one of Michael Jordan's former teammates, is sharing his discontent with the basketball legend for airing personal revelations during the ESPN documentary, The Last Dance.

In the first episode of the 10-part docuseries, Jordan referred to the Chicago Bulls team during the early 1980s as a "traveling cocaine circus."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 57-year-old went on to recount a story from the preseason of his rookie year in 1984 when he walked into a hotel room party and discovered his teammates taking lines of cocaine, USA Today reported.

Hodges, who was not a member of the Bulls team at the time, wasn't happy with Jordan for sharing such intimate details on the widely-watched show, saying in an interview with The Odd Couple on Fox Sports Radio that he was "upset" with Jordan's decision.

Image zoom Craig Hodges and Michael Jordan Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty; Mike Powell /Allsport/Getty

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Praises 'Big Brother' Michael Jordan in The Last Dance Appearance

"One of the things as players we call this a fraternity. So I'm watching the first episode and I was upset about the 'cocaine circus'," Hodges told hosts Chris Broussard and Rob Parker.

The former NBA star — who played on the Chicago Bulls team with Jordan from 1988 to 1992 — explained that sharing information on personal business could really impact a person's family.

Image zoom Nathaniel S.Butler/NBAE via Getty

"That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are on that picture with you, who have to explain to their families who are getting ready to watch this great Michael Jordan documentary event and they know you're on the team ... and now you've got to explain that to a 12-year-old boy," he said.

Ahead of the series' premiere, Jordan warned that the documentary would show a side of him that some might find too intense.

RELATED: Michael Jordan Says Parts of The Last Dance Docuseries Will Make Him Seem Like a 'Horrible Guy'

“When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said,” the NBA icon told The Athletic last month.

Jordan — considered the best basketball player of all time — was famous for his intensity on the court, often trash-talking opponents and even his teammates. But he was undoubtedly the pivotal piece to the Bulls’ six championship wins in the 1990s.

The Last Dance takes a deeper look at the Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season — the team's last season with legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson — which was filled with uncertainty and drama but culminated with the team winning its sixth championship.

“Winning has a price,” Jordan says in the documentary, according to CBS Sports. “And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates who came after me didn’t endure all the things that I endured.”

The Last Dance airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.