Michael Jordan Donating $10 Million to Fund Healthcare Centers in North Carolina

"Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance," Michael Jordan said of the announcement

NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to open two new health clinics in his home state of North Carolina, it was announced Monday.

The funds will be going to Novant Health, which previously received $7 million from Jordan in 2017. The NBA Hall of Famer's latest donation will go toward two medical clinics in New Hanover County, located on the southeastern coast of North Carolina.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Jordan — owner of the Charlotte Hornets — said in a statement. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance."

"Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life," he added.

In October, Novant Health opened the second Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, three years Jordan's original donation.

Carl Armato, the president and CEO of Novant Health, said the clinics the clinics that have already opened, and the ones to come, will help more members of the community get the healthcare they need.

"This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent," he said in a statement. "We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care."

Armato also praised Jordan — who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, and remains one of the most popular figures in the world — for his continued assisstance.

"We are so appreciative of Michael's unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most," he continued. "It's not only an investment in us as a partner, but it's an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach."

During a video call with Novant employees for the opening of the second clinic last year, Jordan, 57, said the healthcare company was a "great teammate," even calling them his "Scottie Pippen."