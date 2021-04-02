Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

All episodes of Moment of Truth are streaming now on IMDb TV

Watch Clip from New Docuseries About the Killing of James Jordan, Michael Jordan's Dad

A new IMDb TV docuseries is taking a closer look at some of the circumstances surrounding the 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., the father of NBA icon Michael Jordan.

In a clip from Moment of Truth provided to PEOPLE, an attorney for Daniel Green — one of the men convicted of killing James in 1993 — describes meeting the second man convicted, Larry Demery, in prison, and learning shocking new details from him.

"I was really surprised that he talked to me freely," says the attorney, Christine Mumma. "He was a little hesitant and first, and he gave me hypotheticals."

"And he talked about whether what he said at trial was true. He eventually admitted to me that it was not," she alleges, referring to Demery's previous testimony that Green had been the one who pulled the trigger. "His testimony at trial was not truthful."

Moment of Truth Image zoom Larry Demery | Credit: IMDb TV

James, 56, was shot and killed while sleeping in his car at a highway rest stop in Robeson County, North Carolina, in July 1993. His body was found 11 days later after being dumped off a bridge in South Carolina.

Demery — who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery — was convicted along with Daniel Green in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of James, PEOPLE previously reported.

Both Demery and Green have since maintained their innocence. Demery was granted parole in August 2020, and is set to be released from prison in 2023, while Green will be eligible for parole in October of this year, WRAL.com previously reported.

In Moment of Truth, Mumma alleges that Demery, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, told her during their visit that "he was coached by law enforcement."

JAMES JORDAN; Michael Jordan Image zoom James and Michael Jordan | Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Decades After Michael Jordan's Dad Was Murdered, Docuseries Looks Into Case's Inconsistencies

"He was being threatened with the death penalty," Mumma continues. "His first statement was that he was off in the distance when he heard the gunshot, then [law enforcement] said, 'No, no, we need you there.' "

" 'We need you seeing James Jordan sleeping. We need you seeing [Green] shoot James Jordan,' " Mumma alleges of the coaching.

"Larry Demery lied on the stand," she claims. "He lied about the details of that night. He never saw Daniel Green shoot James Jordan."