Michael Jordan Caught a 442-Pound Blue Marlin During North Carolina Fishing Tournament

The basketball legend caught the sixth-largest marlin in the tournament, thus far

Michael Jordan can now add fishing to the list of sports in which he dominates.

The former NBA champion is competing in this year's annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, a fishing competition off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, with over 205 boats from around the world, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, Jordan and the crew of his fishing boat "Catch 23" reeled in the sixth-largest marlin the tournament has seen thus far, a 442.3-pound blue marlin.

The enormous fish is worth $3.3 million, the AP reported.

After the 57-year-old athlete came ashore for his marlin to be weighed, he posed with a big smile for photos with his crew and the fish as spectators applauded and asked for autographs.

When Jordan pulled into the dock, Crystal Hesmer, the tournament’s executive director, said the feeling onshore was "electric."

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same air space is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town,” Hesmer told the AP. “It’s unbelievable that he’s here in our little town.”

Only the top three biggest fish will place in the tournament. Jordan was knocked out of fifth place later Tuesday when another boat hauled in a 450-pound blue marlin.

Currently in first place is a 494.2-pound blue marlin, but Jordan and his crew still have another few days on the water. The six-day tournament, which first began in 1957, will end on Saturday.

"I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish," Jordan said in an interview posted on the tournament's Facebook page. “It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City. It’s only about 100 miles from [where I grew up in] Wilmington. It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends.”

The winner of the largest marlin will take home $1.1 million and there is an additional $550,000 prize for any boat who scores a 500-pound blue marlin.