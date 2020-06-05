Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Donating $100M Over Next Decade to Groups Working for Racial Equality

"Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people," a statement released by Nike Friday said

Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are donating $100 million over the next decade to organizations "dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," said a joint statement released by Nike from Jordan and the brand baring his name on Friday. "We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."

"The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next," the statement continued. "It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same."

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."

"Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

Jordan Brand president Craig Williams added that the company "embrace[s] the responsibility" of creating a "lasting impact."

"Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism," Williams said. "But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years."

"We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together. There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the Black Community. We embrace the responsibility," Williams added.

Earlier this week, Jordan released a statement offering words of solidarity with people across the country that are protesting over racial injustice and police brutality in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," the NBA legend said in a statement shared on Instagram.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," Jordan said. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn out backs on senseless brutality."

The former Chicago Bulls star continued to say "we need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability."

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all," Jordan said. "My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice."

