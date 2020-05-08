Michael Jordan Allegedly Didn't Let Teammate Horace Grant Eat After a Bad Game, Author Says

According to author Sam Smith, Michael Jordan didn't have much of a tolerance for bad performances by teammates

Michael Jordan didn't have much of an appetite for bad performances by teammates, according to one best-selling author who covered the Chicago Bulls in their heyday.

In an interview on the Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks podcast this week, Sam Smith, the author of The Jordan Rules: The Inside Story of a Turbulent Season with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, reportedly dropped a tidbit about Jordan's alleged treatment of teammates that he left out of the book when it was originally published.

Smith said Jordan was especially tough on teammate Horace Grant, and even blocked him from eating on one occasion when he had a bad night on the court, the New York Post reported.

"Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith reportedly said in the podcast.

“[Michael] told the stewardesses, ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat,' " he continued.

Reps for Jordan and Grant did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

During the podcast, Smith said he didn't include the story in the book because none of the players wanted to have their name tied to it, the Post reported.

“They would tell me stuff like that and they’d say, ‘Why don’t you write this?’ And I would say, ‘Well, I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kinds of things," he recalled. " 'If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.'"

" 'No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan,' " Smith reportedly said the players told him.

Grant — an important player on the Bulls during their first three championship runs in the 1990s — is featured in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance, which takes a deep dive into Jordan's career and the Bulls’ historic 1997-1998 season.

While Jordan hints in the series that he believes Grant was a key source of information for Smith during the writing of his book, according to the Post, Grant addressed the rumor on a recent episode.

“Not one thing did I ever divulge to Sam Smith,” Grant said. “Lots of people use me as a scapegoat. So be it.”

Shannon Sharpe, host of FS1's Undisputed, said Grant recently called him and offered some more insight on what it was like playing with the tenacious superstar.

"'If you didn't confront Mike, he would ride you every day, all day, all the time," Sharpe said Grant told him. "You had to stand up for yourself. I didn't have a problem with Mike the player, I had a problem with how he tried to motivate me."

Ahead of the premiere last month, Jordan opened up about how he would be perceived in The Last Dance.

“Winning has a price,” Jordan says in the documentary, according to CBS Sports. “And leadership has a price. So I pulled people along when they didn’t want to be pulled. I challenged people when they didn’t want to be challenged. And I earned that right because my teammates who came after me didn’t endure all the things that I endured.”

The last four episodes of The Last Dance will air over the next two Sundays on ESPN.