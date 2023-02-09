Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint from Woman

Irvin, a commentator for NFL Network and ESPN, insisted the encounter with the woman was brief, public and mostly non-physical outside of a handshake

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 04:56 PM
Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty

Michael Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and a NFL Network analyst, has been removed from the network's 2023 Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint from a woman about his conduct in an Arizona hotel on Sunday.

Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, confirmed Irvin would not be a part of the network's coverage in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, 56-year-old Ivrin insisted the encounter with the woman was brief, public and mostly non-physical outside of a handshake.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," he told the outlet. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

"We shook hands," he added. "Then, I left. … That's all I know."

Irvin is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys and a member of the 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Representatives for Irvin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The encounter occurred in Glendale, Arizona, where the 2023 Super Bowl is taking place. According to the Dallas Morning News, police in the city have not received a report of any incident involving Irvin.

During an appearance on the Shan & RJ show, Irvin said he was asked to move to another hotel on Monday due to the alleged incident.

"Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, 'I just went straight to the room,' " he said on the episode, according to the Associated Press. "But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute, and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel."

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Speaking Appearance as He Wins NFL Community Service Award

"I said: 'I didn't talk to anybody. I went straight to the room,' " Irvin added. "And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don't know what — they didn't show it to me. They told it to me. I didn't see it. ... I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me."

Irvin, who is also a guest analyst on ESPN, will no longer be appearing on the network's debate show First Take on Friday.

Related Articles
Josh Sills
Everything to Know About Philadelphia Eagles Player Josh Sills and His Legal Controversies
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
This is a 2022 photo of Josh Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of when this image was taken Philadelphia Eagles 2022 Football Headshots, United States - 05 May 2022
Police Report Details Disturbing Allegations Against Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sills
tom brady, Galynn Brady
All About Tom Brady's Parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.
Superbowl Party Supplies
Everything You Need to Throw the Perfect Super Bowl Party — and It's All on Amazon
Andy Reid poses with wife Tammy during a press conference introducing Reid as the Kansas City Chiefs new head coach on January 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri
Who Is Andy Reid's Wife? All About Tammy Reid
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game
Tom Brady Doesn't Talk Future Plans Following Playoff Defeat: 'Not The Way We Wanted to End It'