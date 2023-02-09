Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint from Woman

Michael Irvin, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and a NFL Network analyst, has been removed from the network's 2023 Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint from a woman about his conduct in an Arizona hotel on Sunday.

Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, confirmed Irvin would not be a part of the network's coverage in a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, 56-year-old Ivrin insisted the encounter with the woman was brief, public and mostly non-physical outside of a handshake.

"Honestly, I'm a bit baffled with it all," he told the outlet. "This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don't know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds."

"We shook hands," he added. "Then, I left. … That's all I know."

Irvin is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys and a member of the 2007 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Representatives for Irvin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The encounter occurred in Glendale, Arizona, where the 2023 Super Bowl is taking place. According to the Dallas Morning News, police in the city have not received a report of any incident involving Irvin.

During an appearance on the Shan & RJ show, Irvin said he was asked to move to another hotel on Monday due to the alleged incident.

"Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, 'I just went straight to the room,' " he said on the episode, according to the Associated Press. "But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute, and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel."

"I said: 'I didn't talk to anybody. I went straight to the room,' " Irvin added. "And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don't know what — they didn't show it to me. They told it to me. I didn't see it. ... I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me."

Irvin, who is also a guest analyst on ESPN, will no longer be appearing on the network's debate show First Take on Friday.