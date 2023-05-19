Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'

"His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University," the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shared on Facebook

By
Published on May 19, 2023 11:51 AM
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Michael Geller of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Photo: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook

Michael "Micky" Geller, an 18-year-old champion waterskier and student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, died "suddenly" earlier this month.

Water Ski Canada and Geller's college announced his May 6 death on Facebook this week, remembering his "amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism and charisma."

UL Lafayette wrote in a Facebook statement: "His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University." No cause of death has been disclosed.

The Ontario, Canada native was a member of his school's Ragin' Cajuns Waterski Team and Canada's junior national waterski team. Geller competed at the IWWF World Championships, the Pan American Championships and the Jr. U.S. Masters Water Ski Tournament in 2022.

Micky Geller of Canada skis during the Pan American Waterski Championships on Lago Los Morros
Canadian waterskier Michael Geller of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Johnny Hayward/Getty Images

The college freshman was ranked 6th in the world as a junior waterskier in the U21 jump, per the school, which flew flags at half-staff on Thursday to honor him.

"During this difficult time, let us come together as a community to support one another and cherish the memories we have of Micky," Water Ski Canada shared in a statement.

Geller, who attended UL Lafayette on a full scholarship, was also a lover of rock climbing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, "engaging in deep conversation and debates about current events" and music, according to the school.

Geller began gymnastics in his early years, before working his way to rock climbing and waterskiing.

"With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will," the Geller's obituary read.

"However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead. There are so many people who truly loved Micky simply because he loved so generously. Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential."

Several friends and loved ones have shared memories of Geller on his obituary page, as some said they were "touched by his engaging soul" and "overwhelmed with sadness," and called the news "heartbreaking."

Geller is survived by his parents Bobbiann and Mitch, sister Chloe, grandparents, his dogs Sandy and Daisy, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and teammates. His family requests that donations in his memory be made to Waterski Wakeboard Canada.

