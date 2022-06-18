"This is a major place with some of the best drivers in the world, it's intimidating being on this circuit with them, so it's a lot to take on board mentally," the actor told Top Gear

Michael Fassbender Makes His Debut at the Iconic Le Mans 24-Hour Race: 'It's Intimidating'

Michael Fassbender lived out his dreams of becoming a race car driver earlier this month.

According to GQ, the 45-year-old actor drove a Porsche 911 RSR-19 for the German racing team, Proton Competition, during his debut at the iconic Le Mans endurance race in France on June 11.

Fassbender was joined by Australian driver Matt Campbell and Canadian racer Zacharie Robichon, who took turns driving the car during the 24-hour race at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The race wasn't a complete success, though. The team finished 51st out of 62 teams that included both amateur and professional drivers, the outlet said. Fassbender reportedly crashed his vehicle twice during the race. He was also involved in another collision in one of the qualifying rounds.

But the two-time Academy Award nominee has "always wanted to drive" cars, he told Top Gear.

"Anything with four wheels, basically. I wasn't really interested in bicycles. All I wanted was one of those little pedal karts. I was always obsessed with cars," he said.

Fassbender practiced for the epic race for several years before officially competing —he chronicled his progress in a series for Porshe's YouTube channel.

93 FASSBENDER Michael (irl), CAMPBELL Matt (aus), ROBICHON Zacharie (can), Proton Competition, Porsche 911 RSR - 19, action during the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, 3rd round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, on the Circuit de la Sarthe, from June 11 to 12, 2022 in Le Mans, France (L to R) Actor Michael Fassbender, Race Car Drivers Zacharie Robichon and Matt Campbell, from Team Proton Competition, attend the 24 Hours of Le Mans race on June 11, 2022 in Le Mans, France.

Left: Credit: Joao Filipe/DPPI/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via AP Right: Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Despite the practice, Fassbender said he felt "intimidated" by the prospect of Le Mans.

"I've done quite a few races, it's my third season in ELMS (European Le Mans Series), dealing with LMP (Le Mans Prototype) cars and traffic management, so I've got some experience of that," he told Top Gear.

"But this is a major place with some of the best drivers in the world, it's intimidating being on this circuit with them, so it's a lot to take on board mentally," he added.

Fassbender explained he has a long way to go in developing his talent. He's "thinking too much in the car," he told Top Gear, though he hopes his skills will become second nature in time.

The actor stands on the shoulders of several other famous actors who have tried motorsports, including his friend Patrick Dempsey, who reportedly introduced Fassbender to the Porsche team, according to the New York Times.

Yet, Fassbender told Top Gear he's "never going to be a professional racing driver," though he remains "super passionate" about motorsports.