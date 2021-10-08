Michael B. Jordan Tricks LeBron James in a Fun Bonus Clip from NBA 75th Anniversary Film

The short film honoring the milestone occasion is currently streaming online and across all NBA social platforms

Michael B. Jordan wants what LeBron James is growing in an all-new promo for the NBA's 75th Anniversary.

In the exclusive bonus clip from the league's NBA Lane series, the men exchange hellos before Jordan, 34, notices James, 36, is growing something nearby.

"That's how you're planting your seeds?" the actor asks the athlete as they look at a garden in front of them.

"Yeah mean, I promised to set up for the next generation," James says as the scene flashes to a group of kids gathering in front of a school bus while the two stars talk. The line is a nod to his I Promise in Ohio, that serves at-risk youth.

Michael B. Jordan Tricks LeBron James In Exclusive Clip From Welcome to NBA Lane Credit: NBA

Jordan gestures toward the garden, hinting at taking a little from what Los Angeles Lakers player is growing. "But not too much though," James warns the actor.

Contrary to the request, Jordan snatches up a large plant and quickly walks away.

"Keep up the good work!" the Black Panther star says as a befuddled James looks on. "Next generation, man. See ya!"

Earlier this week, the NBA released a short film called Weclome to NBA Lane, which celebrates the milestone and the history made along the way to 75 years of the league. Jordan plays the local "Hoopbus" driver in the film and gives kids a tour of the neighborhood.

The film also honors Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend that died in Jan. 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"This community right here stretches to every corner of the globe," Jordan says in the clip. "We've come a long way from the peach basket."

Welcome to the NBA is currently streaming across all NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75.