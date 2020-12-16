Michael B. Jordan Launching 2021 HBCU Basketball Tournament in His Hometown

The event will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men's and women's basketball programs

Michael B. Jordan is showcasing Black college basketball players in a new event coming in December of next year.

The 33-year-old actor and PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive announced on Wednesday the launch of an inaugural historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) college basketball showcase, the Hoop Dreams Classic, which will be held on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Hoop Dreams Classic will be a one-day, doubleheader basketball showcase featuring four of the top Division I HBCU men's and women's basketball programs.

The event will also highlight other elements of HBCU life and culture, including a battle of the bands, culinary events, live musical performances, film festivals, and college and career opportunities.

Partial proceeds from the event, which Jordan is launching in partnership with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media, will support organizations focused on advancing HBCUs and the local community in Newark, where the actor went to high school.

Image zoom Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Getty

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement, according to Forbes. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” said Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him."

RELATED VIDEO: Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan Says He Hopes to Leave Behind a Legacy Like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman

Throughout this year, Jordan actively spoke out many times in the wake of racial injustice. He also used his platform to urge Americans to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

In addition, Jordan's company, Outlier Society Productions, was the first of its kind to adopt an inclusion rider that mandates filmmakers to enlist diverse casts and crews in their work.