Miami Marlins Hire Kim Ng as First Female General Manager in Professional Sports

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern, and after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Kim Ng said in a statement

The Miami Marlins are making sports history.

The team announced on Friday that they've appointed seasoned MLB professional Kim Ng as general manager, saying that she is believed to be "the first woman hired to the general manager position by any of the professional men's sports teams in the North American Major Leagues."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Making history by bringing a lifetime of excellence, Kim Ng steps to the helm as GM. #JuntosMiami," the Marlins wrote on social media.

Ng, 51, started her career as an intern for Chicago White Sox in 1990 and was with the team until 1996. She then worked with the New York Yankees as the team's assistant general manager, before moving to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002, where she also served as the assistant general manager.

According to the Marlins, Ng had been in the MLB Commissioner's Office from 2011 until now.

Ng "becomes the highest-ranking women in baseball operations amongst 30 MLB teams," the release from the Marlins said.

"I entered Major League Baseball as an intern, and after decades of determination, it is the honor of my career to lead the Miami Marlins as their next general manager," Ng said in a statement.

She continued, "We are building for the long term in South Florida, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative baseball operation made up of incredibly talented and dedicated staff who have, over the last few years, laid a great foundation for success."

RELATED VIDEO: Washington Football Team's Coach Finishes Last Cancer Treatment