Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'

The Miami Heat has decided to bench center Dewayne Dedmon after his actions following his coach's decision to substitute him during a game.

The NBA team announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday, sharing a statement via Twitter.

"The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder," the message read.

After he was replaced in Tuesday night's game, Dedmon had a heated conversation with coaches before throwing a massage gun onto the court amid the game, according to ESPN.

In a video captured by the sports news outlet, an object that appears to be a massage gun is seen being thrown over a bench, landing on the court. The game's announcer later said that he was ejected from the game.

On his way out, Dedmon appeared to hit another object.

The Heat ultimately put in seven players in the last 33 minutes before winning against the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111.

Since he will not be paid for Thursday's game, Dedmon, whose salary is $4.7 million this season, will lose $32,414, per ESPN.

When the Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, starting center Bam Adebayo is expected to take the court in Dedmon's absence, according to the Associated Press. Adebayo had been out on Tuesday's night game, along with six other players, after getting injured.

So far, Dedmon has played in 29 games this season and averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. After his suspension, the next game he can appear is Saturday's match, which is also against the Bucks, per the AP.

Moments after Dedmon's ejection, longtime Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacted to Dedmon's actions in a post-game press conference, shared via YouTube.

Asked about the series of events involving Dedmon, he said, "That's the Miami Heat. We're all a bunch of gnarly personalities," said Spoelstra. "That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that's the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable."