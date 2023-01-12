Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'

In a statement shared via Twitter on Wednesday, the Miami Heat announced that it is suspending Dewayne Dedmon after he threw what appeared to be a massage gun on the court amid a heated exchange

By
Published on January 12, 2023 01:08 AM
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty

The Miami Heat has decided to bench center Dewayne Dedmon after his actions following his coach's decision to substitute him during a game.

The NBA team announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday, sharing a statement via Twitter.

"The Miami HEAT have, in consultation with the NBA, suspended Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team for actions that took place in the bench area of last night's game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder," the message read.

After he was replaced in Tuesday night's game, Dedmon had a heated conversation with coaches before throwing a massage gun onto the court amid the game, according to ESPN.

In a video captured by the sports news outlet, an object that appears to be a massage gun is seen being thrown over a bench, landing on the court. The game's announcer later said that he was ejected from the game.

On his way out, Dedmon appeared to hit another object.

The Heat ultimately put in seven players in the last 33 minutes before winning against the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-111.

Since he will not be paid for Thursday's game, Dedmon, whose salary is $4.7 million this season, will lose $32,414, per ESPN.

When the Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, starting center Bam Adebayo is expected to take the court in Dedmon's absence, according to the Associated Press. Adebayo had been out on Tuesday's night game, along with six other players, after getting injured.

So far, Dedmon has played in 29 games this season and averaged 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. After his suspension, the next game he can appear is Saturday's match, which is also against the Bucks, per the AP.

RELATED VIDEO: Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested at Texas Airport for Felony Marijuana Possession

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moments after Dedmon's ejection, longtime Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacted to Dedmon's actions in a post-game press conference, shared via YouTube.

Asked about the series of events involving Dedmon, he said, "That's the Miami Heat. We're all a bunch of gnarly personalities," said Spoelstra. "That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that's the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable."

Related Articles
BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - January 10: Romeo Beckham is seen making his debut for Brentford B's team on January 10, 2023 in Brentford. (Photo by MEGA / GC Images)
David Beckham Watches as Son Romeo Makes Debut for Premier League B Team: 'Proud of You'
hunter brown
21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'
Frankie Muniz entering race in Daytona NASCAR
Frankie Muniz Making His Return to the Racetrack in 2023: 'I Still Have Unfinished Business'
JJ Watt
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game
Wide receiver Charles Johnson #81 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to injured teammate Yancey Thigpen on the sideline during a playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Three Rivers Stadium on December 29, 1996 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Released from Hospital and Will 'Continue His Rehabilitation at Home'
Ryan Reynolds Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers, NHL Hockey game
Ryan Reynolds Gives New York Rangers Legend Henrik Lundqvist a Kiss on the Cheek
Kurt Angle attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kurt Angle Reveals His Daughter, 11, 'Saved My Life' After Jet Skiing Accident: 'She's My Hero'
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen on December 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Are Dating, Sources Say: 'They're Having Fun' 
Ex-Knicks forward Jared Jeffries wins car on ‘The Price Is Right’
NBA Veteran Jared Jeffries Wins Car on 'The Price Is Right' : 'Lifelong Dream'
OSU Track and Field Runner Tori Ortiz Says Virtual Reality Has a Place in Sports
Virtual Reality May Be Future of Sports, Says OSU's Tori Ortiz in PEOPLE's First Interview in the Metaverse
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPZXMkrqqO/. Kansas City Current/Instagram
Patrick Mahomes Joins KC Current Ownership Alongside Wife Brittany: 'He Has Been a Huge Supporter'
Steelers Player Alex Highsmith Talks About Using CPR Celebration Following Damar Hamlin Health Scare
Steelers' Alex Highsmith Apologizes for Mock CPR Celebration a Week After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Rebekah Ripley
BYU Gymnast Rebekah Ripley Wows with 'Barbie Girl' Floor Routine: Watch!
Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach Las Vegas
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Ultimate Pet Peeve: When Fans 'Start Touching Me'
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeat the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game
Georgia Crushes TCU to Win Second Straight College Football Championship: 'They Weren't Going to Lose'