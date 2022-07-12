Miami Heat Star Tyler Herro on Expecting Baby Boy with Girlfriend Katya Henry: 'I'm Feeling Great'
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro is getting ready to meet his baby boy!
"I'm feeling great," Herro, 22, told PEOPLE during a visit to NBA 2K's House of Greatness in Las Vegas, as he and longtime girlfriend Katya Elise Henry prepare for their second child.
"Parents of one, soon to be two," he added. He and Henry announced last month that they're expecting another baby, due in January, who will join 9-month-old daughter Zya Elise Herro.
And on Tuesday, the couple revealed on social media that baby #2 will be a boy. "Can't believe there's a boy in here," Henry, 27, wrote in an Instagram story.
"I'm just happy to be here to help my family," Herro told PEOPLE Thursday.
Henry, a fitness guru, wellness influencer and model with over 8 million followers, said in their announcement post that the baby on the way is "one more to adore."
The couple began their relationship in 2020 via social media when Herro publicly courted the fitness guru during the NBA's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple exchanged brief messages on Twitter before meeting in real life.
The Miami Heat star penned a touching birthday tribute to Henry last month, just four days before the couple announced their second child.
"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can't describe how much I appreciate you," Herro wrote.
He added, "Aint no tellin where we'd be at without you. You've been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can't wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy."
Herro will return to the Miami Heat this fall for the 2022-23 NBA season.