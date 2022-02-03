Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Calls Brian Flores' Allegations 'False, Malicious and Defamatory'

"I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known," Ross said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is denying allegations made against him in a new lawsuit by former head coach Brian Flores.

In the suit, filed Tuesday, Flores, 40, accused Ross, 81, of offering him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 NFL season in hopes of improving their position for the annual draft. Flores also accused the team owner of asking him to violate the league's tampering rules and recruit a "prominent quarterback" later that year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement obtained by multiple media outlets, Ross called Flores' comments "false, malicious and defamatory" in nature.

"With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding," he said, per ESPN. "I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known."

stephen ross and brian flores Credit: John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

Ross added that he and the Dolphins "will cooperate fully" should the NFL investigate Flores' claims.

"I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims," he said in the statement.

Flores was hired as the Dolphins' head coach in Feb. 2019. The Florida team finished 5-11 in his first year at the helm, and produced winning records in 2020 (10-6) and 2021 (9-8).

Flores was fired on Jan. 10, despite having two years left on his contract. Less than a month later, he officially filed suit against many of the league's biggest teams and figures.

Brian Flores Credit: Mark Brown/Getty

On Wednesday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Flores detailed his recollection of his alleged conversation with Ross about throwing games in 2019 during his first season with the Dolphins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games," he told the hosts. "'Take a flight, go on vacation, I'll give you $100,000 per loss' – those were his exact words,' " Flores alleged that Ross said.

"I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I'm gonna give you good news, bad news – but it's going to be honest," he continued. "To disrespect the game like that, trust was lost, and there were certainly some strained relationships, and ultimately, I think that was my demise in Miami."

Ross and the Dolphins are among several individuals and teams being sued by Flores in Tuesday's sweeping lawsuit. The New York Giants and the Denver Broncos have also been named in the filing for allegedly holding "sham" interviews with Flores to meet Rooney Rule guidelines.

"God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals," Flores said in a statement to PEOPLE after filing the lawsuit. "In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me."