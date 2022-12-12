Entertainment Sports Mia Hamm 'Heartbroken' Over Grant Wahl's Death: 'Our Game Was Better Because Grant Wahl Was in It' “He was just a huge advocate for the players and our game,” the two-time World Cup champion says in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. People Editorial Guidelines and Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 03:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Mia HAmm and Grant Wahl. Photo: Getty (2) Mia Hamm is mourning her friend, the journalist and women's soccer advocate Grant Wahl. The famed sports journalist was covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he collapsed Friday. His cause of death remains unknown. "I was shocked," the two-time World Cup champion says in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. "I remember seeing it on Twitter and I think I had to reread it three times. I was in shock and heartbroken for his wife and his family." Hamm shares that Wahl was an early supporter and advocate of the women's game. "I remember seeing him around with National Team games. I remember seeing him in our first domestic league, the WUSA final. He was just a huge advocate for the players and our game." Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at the World Cup, Dead at 48 The soccer star, who spoke as part of her partnership with Frito-Lay during the World Cup, continues: "He was very outspoken in helping us get to where the game is today. And couldn't be more grateful for his voice and his support." "Grant loved this game," Hamm says. "And he loved talking about it. And he loved sharing the stories. And just our game is better because Grant Wahl was in it." Grant Wahl. In 1998, Wahl pitched a story to his editors at Sports Illustrated about a young female soccer player named Mia Hamm, according to The Washington Post. That story helped kickstart his career covering soccer. Everything to Know About the 2022 World Cup and the Controversy Over Host Country Qatar Wahl covered soccer and college basketball for decades at Sports Illustrated before leaving to run his own website. Back in 2002, he wrote about a then-largely unknown high school phenom, LeBron James, for a cover story called "The Chosen One." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. James was asked about Wahl soon after his death on Friday, and the NBA star started by saying, "my condolences go out to his family." "I'm very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot; me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing," he recounted. "And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron, covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out." "... It's a tragic loss. It's unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best and may he rest in paradise," said James.