Mets' Star Francisco Lindor Opens Up About His Love Language with Wife, Katia: 'I'm Learning Her Ways'

Francisco Lindor is opening up about his love life.

In an interview with Haute Living, the New York Mets star spoke about how he and his wife, Katie, communicate and fit in quality time together.

"Just sitting on the couch with my wife is quality time," the 29-year-old told the magazine.

"We can be right next to each other, watching a dumbass show, and that's quality time," he added. "Her quality time looks different, but I have learned to be able to communicate and say, 'Hey, I need, I need some time, some quiet time, all to myself.' And she understands."

Lindor shares a 1-year-old daughter, Kalina, with Katia. He says that though they have been together for four years, he is still "learning her ways" when it comes to his wife.

"... And she's still learning mine," the Puerto Rico native explains.

Francisco Lindor. Haute Living New York, Michael Urakami/Getty

"It's a fairly new relationship, but we try to grow every day," Lindor continues. "And from what I've seen, I've learned that we definitely need to put work into growing together, because if we start to grow in different ways, that's a problem."

Lindor even admits that he took a test to understand his "love language."

"I ask questions. I try to understand, and my wife has taught me to listen to her. With Katia, I have learned to try to communicate a little better," he told Haute Living.

"I have also actually taken a test about love languages already," he says. "Actually, she says that men close their frontal lobes after 28 or 29 years old. And now that I'm 29, I guess I'm fully developed."

During the interview, Lindor admitted that his views on baseball have changed since starting a family.

"Before my family — my wife and my daughter — baseball was probably 85 percent of my life. Now, it has shifted a little bit," he said.

Now, he is focused on remaining as healthy as he can.

"I love watching other athletes perform at the highest level," he told the magazine. "Maybe I don't understand the sport or what it takes to be successful in the sport, but I love to study how they go about it. At the end of the day, you've got to have a certain mindset to be successful, in anything that you do."