Mets Star Edwin Díaz Recovering After Injuring Knee During Post-Game Celebration: 'A Warrior'

The New York Mets closer injured his knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Published on March 17, 2023 03:20 PM
Photo: Nashaly Mercado/Instagram

Edwin Dìaz is on the mend!

The New York Mets star closer gave his fans an update after landing in the hospital Wednesday with a knee injury.

"My family and I are beyond grateful for all the support we have received from you through your messages and prayers," the 28-year-old All-Star said in a translated Instagram post. "The operation was successful, thank God, and we hope the recovery will be the same."

Dìaz's wife, Nashaly Dìaz, also posted an update on the athlete to her Instagram with a picture of him smiling and throwing up a peace sign in his hospital bed.

"Thank you all for your kind messages, good vibes, and positive comments," she wrote in Spanish in the caption. "We prepare ourselves for many things but NEVER for these situations and how it hurts when they happen."

She also added a sweet message to her partner: "Husband, you are a warrior yesterday you gave it ALL to bring joy to our country I didn't end as we expected but thank God you're fine that's the most important thing."

Edwin Diaz #39 of Puerto Rico is helped off the field after being injured during the on-field celebration after defeating the Dominican Republic during the World Baseball Classic Pool D at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffers an injury. Eric Espada/Getty

Dìaz suffered a right knee patellar injury Wednesday after celebrating Puerto Rico's 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

His teammates carried him off the field when they noticed Dìaz was down after the team rushed to the mound to celebrate the win, which moved them forward to the tournament's quarter-finals.

He was then sent off in a wheelchair, but not before raising his arms to thank his fans watching in the stands. His brother Alexis, also a pitcher for the team, looked on with tears in his eyes.

"Edwin Díaz injured his right knee after tonight's WBC game," the Mets organization tweeted on Wednesday night. "He will undergo imaging tomorrow and we will update when appropriate."

RELATED VIDEO: Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

During the off-season, Díaz signed a substantial five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets, per the New York Times, and has played for the organization since 2019. Before then, he played for the Seattle Mariners from 2016 to 2018.

"I didn't know how to act, I didn't know how to ... what to say. I mean, I didn't know. It got me for a surprise," Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina told USA Today after the game.

He added: "Like I said in the dugout, it sucks, sorry, but when you see a guy that works so hard like Edwin, I mean when you see him on the ground like that, I mean it just is sad."

